DeMarcus is Coming to Town; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 10/25

Filed Under: Chris Landry, Dave Joerger, DeMarcus Cousins, Lincoln Kennedy, Sacramento Kings, Willie Cauley-Stein

Hour 1

PORTLAND, OR - OCTOBER 24: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on from the bench during the first quarter of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on October 24, 2017 in Portland, Oregon.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

On the Wednesday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas come out in hour one talking Demarcus Cousins return to Sacramento, give their thoughts on if Dave Joerger will change the starting line up tomorrow and what the Kings may do to spark their start of the game.

 

 

Hour 2

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Dave Joerger of the Sacramento Kings looks on during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined Grant and Doug for his weekly show brought to you by Petkus. Listen as Coach Joerger talks about De’Aaron Fox adjustment to the NBA so far this early season, if the team especially the young members are excited to play on national tv tomorrow vs the Pelicans, how he thought Bogdan Bogdanovic played his first game and much more. Also former Raider great and current Raider analyst Lincoln Kennedy joined Grant and Doug to break down the Raiders heading into week 8 vs the Eagles.

Hour 3

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 08: Brook Lopez #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers guards Willie Cauley-Stein #00 of the Sacramento Kings during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Scout and current football analyst for LandryFootball.com. Chris Landry joined the fellas for “The Landry Football Report” on Wednesday and spoke about what he feels is going on with Cam Newton and his resistance vs the media, how this may not be a top QB draft depending on who may come out in the draft but why it is a great defensive player draft. Plus Kings big man Willie Cauley-Stein joins the show for his weekly appearance in hour three.

 

Hour 4

gettyimages 856464288 DeMarcus is Coming to Town; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 10/25

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In hour four of the show, the fellas talk the fantastic story of the expansion Lavegas Golden Knights start to the year as they lead the league in wins, give their thoughts on Emmanuel Mudiay as a NBA player and talk news and notes around the league.

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch