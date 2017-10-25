Hour 1

On the Wednesday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas come out in hour one talking Demarcus Cousins return to Sacramento, give their thoughts on if Dave Joerger will change the starting line up tomorrow and what the Kings may do to spark their start of the game.

Hour 2

The head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined Grant and Doug for his weekly show brought to you by Petkus. Listen as Coach Joerger talks about De’Aaron Fox adjustment to the NBA so far this early season, if the team especially the young members are excited to play on national tv tomorrow vs the Pelicans, how he thought Bogdan Bogdanovic played his first game and much more. Also former Raider great and current Raider analyst Lincoln Kennedy joined Grant and Doug to break down the Raiders heading into week 8 vs the Eagles.

Hour 3

Former Scout and current football analyst for LandryFootball.com. Chris Landry joined the fellas for “The Landry Football Report” on Wednesday and spoke about what he feels is going on with Cam Newton and his resistance vs the media, how this may not be a top QB draft depending on who may come out in the draft but why it is a great defensive player draft. Plus Kings big man Willie Cauley-Stein joins the show for his weekly appearance in hour three.

Hour 4

In hour four of the show, the fellas talk the fantastic story of the expansion Lavegas Golden Knights start to the year as they lead the league in wins, give their thoughts on Emmanuel Mudiay as a NBA player and talk news and notes around the league.