Officers At Center Of Joseph Mann Shooting No Longer With Department

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — Authorities say dashcam footage shows two Sacramento police officers trying to run down a mentally ill man with their car before shooting him 14 times on Del Paso Boulevard.

The suspect, 50-year-old Joseph Mann, died at the scene.

Sacramento Police say the two officers are no longer with the department. Chief Daniel Hahn sat down with CBS13 following the administrative investigation.

“All we can say about the circumstances is those officers do not work here anymore,” said Chief Daniel Hahn.

He won’t say why the officers are no longer employed with the Sacramento Police Department.

Civil rights group aren’t satisfied.

“Will they be held accountable? The question has to be raised about how these officers are being disciplined,” said Rev. Shane Harris of the National Action Network.

Mann’s family attorney tells CBS13, they still plan to sue the department to find out how the officers were disciplined.

“I fully support what the processes are. It’s a process and will end up where it ends up,” said Hahn.

This year, the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office ruled the officers acted lawfully in the shooting. The report said Mann was acting aggressively while under the influence of methamphetamine, and that witnesses thought Mann also had a gun.

The officers shot him more than a dozen times, moments after dashboard video shows that they tried to strike him with their vehicle. Police found a knife but no gun after Mann was killed.

Hahn says the criminal investigation that cleared the officers had no bearing on his decision to implement new policies. All officers must wear body cameras. They’re receiving special training on how to deal with mentally ill suspects, and will soon receive new less-lethal equipment, to help avoid tragic endings.

When asked if there’s anything Hahn wishes he could’ve done differently, Hahn said, he “[wishes] Joseph Mann was alive today.

Mann’s father settled a lawsuit with the city for $719,000. His siblings filed a subsequent lawsuit to find out if Tennis and Lozoya were disciplined and if any departmental changes had been made.