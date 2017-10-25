San Francisco Giants Support North Bay Firestorm Recovery

On Wednesday morning, the San Francisco Giants posted on Facebook about ‘Band Together Bay Area’ and shared their support for North Bay Fire relief.

The San Francisco Giants are founding supporters of Band Together Bay Area, along with Kaiser Permanente, Google, Live Nation, and others.

“During unprecedented times like these, it is imperative that all of us come together to honor those who lost their lives and to help the community heal from this horrific tragedy. The Giants are proud to be a part of this effort and we’ll continue to shine a light on the needs of the recovery effort in the weeks and months ahead and beyond.”– Laurence M. Baer, President & CEO of the San Francisco Giants

Artists participating in Band Together Bay Area include Metallica, Dave Matthews, G-Eazy and more.

The event is taking place on November 9th at AT&T Park and tickets will go public on Friday, October 27th, 10:00am on www.bandtogetherbayarea.org or Ticket Master.

Ticketmaster will donate all processing fees to the relief effort. 100% of ticket sales are going to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund. Ticket prices vary from $49.50 to $199.50.

The best seats will be donated to First Responders, volunteers, and families impacted by the fires.