Stockton Porch Pirates Caught On Camera Used U-Haul

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A team of porch pirates not only steals packages in north Stockton, they brought a U-Haul to do it.

The home’s surveillance cameras caught the thieves in the act.

Homeowners say the thieves rang their doorbell Tuesday morning, then came back later when they realized no one was home and stole the packages using a U-Haul to tow away the loot.

The homeowners say they want everyone to get a good look at the thieves and help get them caught.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact authorities.

