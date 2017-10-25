West Sacramento Man, 39, Killed In Crash On I-80

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A West Sacramento man has died after a crash along Interstate 80 Tuesday evening.
The incident happened along the eastbound side of the freeway, just west of the Interstate 5 connector.
California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the scene a little before 6 p.m. and found that two vehicles, a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer, had been involved in an accident. The pickup had rear-ended the trailer, officers say.
Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the driver of the pickup, a 39-year-old West Sacramento man, dead at the scene. The driver of the trailer was not hurt.
Exactly what led up to the crash is still being investigated.