HOUR 1

Dave opened the show today with a discussion about old celebrities. He also recapped Game 1 of the World Series and took a look ahead to the rest of the Fall Classic. He also briefly discussed Markelle Fultz and Anthony Davis’ injuries.

HOUR 2

In the second hour, Dave talked about LaVar Ball’s impact on Lonzo Ball’s rookie season, and DeMarcus Cousins’ comments to Marc Spears. Voice of the Raiders Greg Papa joined the show to talk about Oakland’s win over the Chiefs and looked ahead at the rest of the Raiders season.

HOUR 3

Sam Amick of USA TODAY joined the show at the top of the third hour. He and Dave talked about some NBA story lines, and DeMarcus Cousins’ return to Sacramento. Dave also went over some scenarios where he MIGHT root for the Dodgers.

