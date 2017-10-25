Will Colin Kaepernick Attend The Next NFL Meeting?

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick allegedly skipped last week’s NFL meeting, but rumors say that he will attend the next NFL meeting.

According to Sports Illustrated, Colin Kaepernick was invited to the next NFL meeting by current NFL players.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart reportedly said he was not sure whether Kaepernick would attend the meeting.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports, reports that Kaepernick will be attending.

Colin Kaepernick was invited by #NFL players to attend next meeting w/ owners and will attend. Players are happy to have him join, I’m told. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 25, 2017

There was backlash among the league due to Kaepernick’s absence in the past. Kaepernick’s lawyer, however, has said that the NFL did not reached out with an invitation to last week’s meeting in New York City.

During the meeting, commissioner Roger Goodell, NFL players, and owners discussed protests that take place before football games during the national anthem.

Kaepernick began the anthem protests last season when he took a knee to raise awareness against racial injustice and police brutality taking place in America.

Since this began, players have continued the protests without Kaepernick and some of the protests have even spread to MLB. Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell took a knee during the national anthem to show his solidarity for Kaepernick’s protest. Other players have been spotted sitting, kneeling, raising fists and even staying in the locker room.

Not too long ago Kaepernick filed a grievance alleging collusion by NFL owners to keep him from playing.

In conclusion to last week’s meeting, Goodell decided that he will not require players to stand for the national anthem.