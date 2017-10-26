Ashley Judd: Aftermath Of Speaking Out Against Weinstein Has Been ‘Moving’

(CNN) — An emotional Ashley Judd made her first TV appearance on “Good Morning America” since coming forward with allegations of misconduct against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and kickstarting a nationwide discussion about sexual harassment against women.

“I didn’t expect that I would feel tearful, but it’s been an absolutely tremendously moving two and a half or three weeks,” Judd told Diane Sawyer in a portion of an interview broadcast Thursday morning.

Judd, who was one of the first women and actors to come forward with allegations against Weinstein, recalled the alleged meeting back in the 90s that she first recounted to the New York Times in a bombshell story.

She said she met Weinstein in a hotel room for what she believed to be a business meeting. Once she arrived, Judd said she was confronted by a bathrobe-clad Weinstein, who offered her a massage and asked if she would watch him shower.

Her account to the Times was previously confirmed to CNN by her publicist.

Judd said to get out of the situation, she bargained with Weinstein, saying she’d entertain his proposition “after I win an Oscar in one of your movies.”

Judd said part of her is not proud of the response, but another part is, because she “got out of there.”

“We all do the best we can and our best is good enough,” she said. “And it’s really okay to have responded however we responded.”

Since the Times published its story on October 8, more than 60 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to rape.

A spokeswoman for Weinstein previously denied the rape allegations in a statement provided to CNN.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” the statement read. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Weinstein has also apologized for his behavior “in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it,” in a statement released after the Times story.

Judd said she believes there is “hope and help” for everyone, but that if the most severe allegations are true, Weinstein should “absolutely” go to jail.

“What I’d say to Harvey is I love you and I understand that you’re sick…there’s help for a guy like you,” she said.

The flood of women who’ve made allegations against Weinstein has also started a wide-ranging discussion about the culture of sexual harassment in Hollywood and other industries.

Prior to doing the New York Times interview that started it all, Judd said she sought the counsel of her dad and mom, Naomi Judd.

“[I] told her what I was thinking of doing, and she said, ‘Go get him,'” Judd said.

More of Judd’s interview will air tonight on ABC.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.