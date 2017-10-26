HOUR 1

Dave opened the show with a recap of the wild Game 2 of the World Series. He also briefly talked about DeMarcus Cousins, David Stern’s call to legalize marijuana, and the appropriate time to celebrate in sports.

HOUR 2

The second hour began with a chat about Cam Newton’s press conference demeanor. Jim Kozimor of NBC Sports joined the show and talked about legalizing marijuana and sports betting. Marc Spears of the Undefeated hopped on at the bottom of the hour to talk about DeMarcus Cousins’ return to Sacramento.

HOUR 3

Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee was on at the top of the third hour to discuss the 49ers loss to the Cowboys and look ahead at their game against the Eagles. Dave also discussed DeMarcus Cousins’ return to Sacramento and took callers thoughts on his first game back at Golden 1 Center since being traded.

