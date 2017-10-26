Boogie nights: The Drive – 10/26

HOUR 1

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros hits a home run in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Dave opened the show with a recap of the wild Game 2 of the World Series. He also briefly talked about DeMarcus Cousins, David Stern’s call to legalize marijuana, and the appropriate time to celebrate in sports.

 

Listen to the whole hour here: 

 

HOUR 2

The second hour began with a chat about Cam Newton’s press conference demeanor. Jim Kozimor of NBC Sports joined the show and talked about legalizing marijuana and sports betting. Marc Spears of the Undefeated hopped on at the bottom of the hour to talk about DeMarcus Cousins’ return to Sacramento.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3

PORTLAND, OR - OCTOBER 24: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on from the bench during the first quarter of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on October 24, 2017 in Portland, Oregon.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee was on at the top of the third hour to discuss the 49ers loss to the Cowboys and look ahead at their game against the Eagles. Dave also discussed DeMarcus Cousins’ return to Sacramento and took callers thoughts on his first game back at Golden 1 Center since being traded.

 

Listen to the whole hour here: 

