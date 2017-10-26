Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien started the show talking about last night’s crazy game in Los Angeles between the Dodgers and Astros. He also talked about the DeMarcus Cousins return to Sacramento, and if it deserves the attention that it’s getting from the National Media. Next, the newest assistant coach of the Sacramento Kings, Jenny Boucek, joins the show to talk about what she hopes to bring to the Kings organization. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show Kevin McGuire, NBC College Football Talk, joins Damien to talk about the College Football season, and what teams will rise and which teams will fall on their way to the college football playoffs. Next, Damien broke down some of the NBA games from last night. He also talked about the strange survey that the 49ers sent out to season ticket holders, and how they just can’t get out of their own way. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Nate Lundy, Fantasy Football Hour, joined the show to get your Fantasy Football rosters set for Week 8 of the NFL. Next, Damien talked about Cam Newton’s attitude, and the Panthers have no problem with it. Damien also asked if it is time to sit Joe Flacco during his slump this season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.