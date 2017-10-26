Search Is On For Inmate Who Walked Away From Folsom State Prison

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Police are asking the public to help find a Folsom State Prison inmate who walked away from a prison facility on Thursday.

Todd Willis reportedly disappeared from the prison’s minimum security housing facility before 8 a.m. on Thursday.

He’s described as Caucasian, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 270 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his chest, according to a statement from the Folsom Police Department.

Investigators say while it doesn’t happen often, low-risk inmates in this facility can escape.

“It’s always concerning any time any inmate exits our presence, so being a walkaway, we are always concerned,” said Capt. Joseph Tuggle with Folsom State Prison.

A relative confirmed Willis is also the Jelly Belly Bandit accused of robbing a store at the Folsom Premium Outlets back in 2010.

RELATED: Whatever Happened To Escaped Killer Glen Stewart Godwin?

While she said he’s not a risk to the public, officials believe any time an inmate escapes they’re considered possibly dangerous.

“They see anybody matching his description, please contact local authorities or our Folsom State Prison, and we handle anything else,” Tuggle said.

Willis’ sister wants him to know everyone in the family is ok and hopes he does the right thing and turns himself in.

A great concern obviously for the family and law enforcement.

Call police if you see him.