Feds: Mexican Man Used Dead Man’s ID For 25 Years, Voted In 5 Elections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A Mexican man living in Sacramento is accused of using a dead man’s identity for 25 years and illegally voting in five elections.

A federal grand jury indicted 62-year-old Gustavo Araujo Lerma on Thursday for passport fraud, identity theft, conspiracy to commit unlawful procurement of citizenship and illegal voting.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Federal prosecutors say that for over a quarter of a century, Araujo used passports in the name of “Hiram Enrique Velez,” a U.S. citizen who has died.

Authorities claim he voted in numerous federal, state and local elections and used the false identity to obtain residency and then citizenship for his wife, Maria Velez.

She’s charged with conspiracy and unlawfully procuring citizenship.

Araujo could face 15 years in prison if convicted.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

