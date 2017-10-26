Inmate Walks Away From Folsom State Prison Minimum Security Facility

Filed Under: Folsom State Prison, Inmate
Todd Willis

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Police are asking the public to help find a Folsom State Prison inmate who walked away from a prison facility on Thursday morning.

Todd Willis reportedly walked away from the prison’s minimum security housing facility before 8 a.m. He’s described as Caucasian, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 270 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his chest, according to a statement from the Folsom Police Department.

Willis has possibly been missing since at least 8 a.m. this morning.

If you see Willis, please call 911 immediately, as he could be dangerous, police say.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch