Sacramento Police Officers Help Couple In Dire Straits Find New Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento woman got the surprise of a lifetime after a visit from a Sacramento police officer.

It started with a phone call to Sacramento Self-Help Housing. The woman on the line was on the brink of homelessness with nowhere left to turn.

“I started crying, and I said, ‘You know, if this keeps up, I may as well go to the kitchen, blow the pilot lights out of the gas stove, and just turn everything on,’” Lavonne Fedoronczuk said to the operator.

Desperate words from a woman at the end of her rope.

“Oh you don’t want to do that,” the operator said.

“And I said ‘No, I don’t want to do that!” Fedoronczuk said.

Twenty minutes later, she heard a knock on the door. It was Sacramento Police Officer Beth Glynn.

“When Lavonne opened the door, I’m looking at my mom,” Glynn said. “And I’m thinking this could be my mom, your mom, anybody’s mom.”

Fedoronczuk told Glynn that after 32 years at this home in Oak Park, her landlord had decided to sell the property. She and her husband had 30 days to find a new place to live and no money for higher rent or moving expenses.

“I was afraid we were going to have to put everything in storage and go live in our car,” Fedoronczuk said.

Officer Glynn wanted to help, so she told Det. Tina Mortenson.

“It’s a situation you never want to be in,” Mortenson said.

Mortenson made some calls and reached out to Det. Sgt. Lisa Maneggie.

“I do have a really good family friend who works for Lyon Real Estate,” she explained.

That realtor found a place in Sacramento and worked out a deal for Fedoronczuk to move in just seven days after her visit from Glynn.

“My God, I can’t believe it, I got a dishwasher!” Fedoronczuk said.

But she was even more shocked when the officers and their families showed up to help the couple move.

“What can I say but thank you,” she said, nearly at a loss for words.

“I just hope that they can live the rest of our lives nice and comfortably and not have to worry about something like this again,” Mortenson said.

Fedoronczuk told CBS13 it feels like a weight has been lifted and she couldn’t be more grateful to those officers.

“That’s what these guys are: they’re good Samaritans,” she said. “I feel they should get all the recognition in the world.”