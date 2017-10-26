Teen In ‘Scream’ Halloween Costume Points Gun At Teacher

Filed Under: Ontario

ONTARIO (AP) — A teen wearing a “Scream” Halloween costume is accused of pointing a gun at a middle school teacher who was in class with students.

The Press-Enterprise reports the 13-year-old boy, after fleeing from De Anza Middle School, was found by police Wednesday walking with the handgun and costume inside his backpack. He was arrested without incident.

An Ontario police news release says no shots were fired nor any injuries reported.

A statement posted on the Ontario-Montclair School District’s website says the district in coordination with Ontario police “will provide additional security at the campus” Thursday. Counseling and crisis intervention experts will be available on campus to meet with students, parents and staff.

“Scream” is a horror movie in which the killer wears a distinctive mask.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

