Teen Battling Cancer Rolls Out Red Carpet For Those Who Help Him

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A local teen battling cancer got one wish, and he chose to thank those who’ve helped him over the past 9 months.

“Welcome to a night of gratitude,” the emcee said.

It was an Academy Award show, unlike any other Wednesday night.

“First of all, I love you all of course and thank you for coming,” said Dominic Nye told a crowd full of people there to see him.

This red carpet event was for real-life heroes.

“For everybody who took care of him, doctors, nurses, child life specialists,” said Kayla Robb, one of Dominic’s nurses.

Black tie and dressed to the nines; they’re celebrating an end to a rough journey.

You see, Dominic is 15 and last year he was diagnosed with bone cancer.

“How could we not be strong for him? We had to keep going. I said, ‘If he is strong, then we have to be stronger,'” said his mother Dinah Nye nearly in tears.

It took help from everyone in the crowded room.

“Through his entire 8 to 9 months of chemotherapy, they’ve been here with him,” his brother Charles Nye said.

“I’m grateful for them helping me in such away,” Dominic said.

He’s also a Make-A-Wish kid which means he gets to dream big.

“If you could wish for anything in the world, what would it be?” Jennifer Solo, CEO of Make-A-Wish asked Dominic.

“Seeing him grow up I knew in the back my mind that he wouldn’t want anything conventional,” his brother said.

So instead he wished to say thank you, Academy Awards style. Especially to his family.

“I want to thank them for the support that they give me, I’m crying right now as you can see, but I love them very much, and I don’t know what I would do without them,” Dominic said.

But if you know Dominic, like those invited to the event, they believe the Oscar really goes to him.

“We are celebrating his strength, we are celebrating what he’s been through,” his nurse said.

“His wish will be granted. This is what we are waiting for. Completion of all the treatment. This is the completion of it,” his mother said.

A young man who knows who he is and what he wants, and it’s just to say ‘thanks.’

“I’m so grateful for each and every one of you,” Dominic said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants 300 wishes a year all across Northern California and parts of Nevada.