Boy, 10, Charged For Leading Police On 100 MPH Car Chase

Filed Under: Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) — A 10-year-old Ohio boy has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding for leading police and state troopers on a miles-long pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph.

Erie County Prosecutor Kevin Baxter says a judge will hold a hearing Friday to determine if the boy should remain in a juvenile detention center.

Authorities say the boy took the car from his Cleveland home Thursday and led police on a high-speed interstate pursuit that continued with state troopers chasing him on the Ohio Turnpike. The pursuit ended when a trooper nudged the boy’s car into a sign on a grassy berm and prevented him from returning to the roadway.

Cleveland police say it’s the second time in two weeks the boy went joyriding in family cars.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

