Gov. Brown Says Tax Vote Will Cost California GOP In Congress

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Gov. Jerry Brown says some California Republicans in Congress will lose their seats if they back a tax plan that eliminates a state and local tax deduction used by many Californians.

Brown says California Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are “like a herd of sheep” when it comes President Donald Trump’s wishes.

Brown’s remarks Friday come a day after the U.S. House passed a $4 trillion budget that paves the way for passing a $1.5 trillion tax cut. All 14 California Republicans supported it.

Some Republicans in other high-tax states such as New York and New Jersey rejected it over the proposal to eliminate the state and local deduction.

Democrats see defeating a handful of California Republicans as a key to winning back the U.S. House in 2018.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jerry Cason says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    MAYBE OLD MOONBEAM AND HAS GANG OF ROBBERS NEED TO CUT TAXES IN CA. I KNOW THEY JUST LIKE SPENDING OTHER PEOPLES MONEY.WE NEED TO GO BACKTO A PART TIME GOVERNMENT SO THEY HAVE LESS TIME TO SPEND OUR MONEY.

    Reply

