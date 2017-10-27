DeMarcus Cousins: ‘The Fans Were Beautiful’ In Sacramento

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

After defeating his former team Thursday night at the Golden 1 Center, DeMarcus Cousins gave Sacramento Kings fans a shout out in a post game interview.

When reporters asked the Pelicans’ center what he will remember most about the night, Cousins stopped for a second and then quickly answered with a positive attitude.

“It was a special night. Like I said, the fans were beautiful. They were into the game,” Cousins said. “They let it be well known they hated every shot I made.”

The 27-year-old center scored a game-high 41 points. He added 23 rebounds and six assists while leading his team to victory.

A sellout crowd gave their former center a standing ovation with loud cheering, both during introductions and again when the Kings played a short video tribute in the early first quarter.

His team struggled early on as he shook out the nerves. However, he rallied the Pelicans back in the second half without All-Star teammate Anthony Davis to win 114-106.