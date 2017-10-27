DeMarcus Cousins: ‘The Fans Were Beautiful’ In Sacramento

Filed Under: DeMarcus Cousins, NBA, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

After defeating his former team Thursday night at the Golden 1 Center, DeMarcus Cousins gave Sacramento Kings fans a shout out in a post game interview.

When reporters asked the Pelicans’ center what he will remember most about the night, Cousins stopped for a second and then quickly answered with a positive attitude.

“It was a special night. Like I said, the fans were beautiful. They were into the game,” Cousins said. “They let it be well known they hated every shot I made.”

The 27-year-old center scored a game-high 41 points. He added 23 rebounds and six assists while leading his team to victory.

A sellout crowd gave their former center a standing ovation with loud cheering, both during introductions and again when the Kings played a short video tribute in the early first quarter.

His team struggled early on as he shook out the nerves. However, he rallied the Pelicans back in the second half without All-Star teammate Anthony Davis to win 114-106.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch