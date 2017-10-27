Investigators Hope New Evidence Could Shed Light On East Area Rapist

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities have released new details about a notorious decade-long crime spree that began in the Sacramento region in 1976.

The East Area Rapist has been tied to at least 10 murders, more than 40 sexual assaults and 120 residential burglaries.

“Anytime you have that kind of passage of time, it certainly makes things difficult,” said Sgt. Paul Belli, with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Belli has been investigating the East Area Rapist cold case since 2008.

The series of rapes and home invasions happened in the Carmichael and Rancho Cordova neighborhoods. The offender in each case has a similar description.

“He had one main feature that he would do on his crimes,” explained Belli.

He would get into homes through an unlocked door or a cracked window and use shoelaces to tie up victims.

Another trait of this sadistic killer was his specific target.

“No. 1, entering people’s homes with couples,” said Belli.

Now, more than 30 years after the terror began, the Sacramento District Attorney’s office released another piece of evidence—the things the East Area Rapist took.

“What we’re looking for is the possibility that somebody recognizes these items,” explained Belli.

Items include a class ring from Lycoming College, ruby gold jewelry, and fine china. All are mundane to the average person, but crucial evidence in the cold case.

“Our hope as always that there is somebody out there that has a little nugget of information that doesn’t mean much to them, but means a lot to the investigation,” said Belli.

Searching for a break in the case, these small mementos could be the clue. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.