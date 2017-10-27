Prosecutors: Man Stole Ex’s Dog, Led Police On Chase

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) – A man who has repeatedly broken into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Southington, stole her dog on Friday and then led police on a pursuit down several highways, according to police.

Police said George Degrandis, 39, of New Britain, had a protective order against him at the time of the incident.

Southington police said he forced his way into the victim’s home. When she called police, he immediately took her dog and fled in a vehicle.

An officer responding to the scene spotted Degrandis’ vehicle, but Degrandis got onto Interstate 84 east.

Officers said they then tried to stop him when he got onto Route 72 in New Britain. He got off the highway in the city, which is when New Britain police became involved.

Degrandis got onto Route 9 south.

State police deployed stop sticks in Middletown and were able to take him into custody there.

He was charged with violation of a protective order, second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, misuse of registration plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and reckless driving.

In addition to the active protective order, police said he had an outstanding warrant charging him with violation of that order, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct for an incident that happened on Oct. 1.

Police said in that case, Degrandis forced his way into to the same victim’s home, but ran off when police were called.

Degrandis also entered the victim’s home another time on Oct. 18 during which he stole the victim’s phone to prevent her from dialing 911.

In that instance, he was charged with violation of protective order, second-degree burglary, third-degree robbery, interfering with an emergency call, sixth-degree larceny, illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under suspension and disorderly conduct.

Degrandis also had a warrant out for failing to appear in court on Oct. 19.

