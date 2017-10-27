HOUR 1

Dave opened the show with a recap of the Kings loss to the Pelicans. He also did a quick preview of Game 3 of the World Series, and talked about DeMarcus Cousins’ big game in his return to Sacramento.

HOUR 2

In the second hour, Dave looked at some of the Week 8 NFL story lines. He also talked about Texans owner Bob McNair’s comment comparing NFL players to prison inmates, and Vlade Divac’s Twitter move that tied the Kings to DeMarcus Cousins in free agency next year. SB Nation Radio’s Sean Salisbury joined the show at the bottom of the hour to talk about ESPN’s decline over the last several years.

HOUR 3

CBS Sports fantasy football expert Dave Richard joined the show at the top of the third hour. He took calls and answered listeners fantasy football questions.

