It’s Football Friday: The Drive – 10/27

HOUR 1

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 20: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after a call during a game against the Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center on October 20, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Dave opened the show with a recap of the Kings loss to the Pelicans. He also did a quick preview of Game 3 of the World Series, and talked about DeMarcus Cousins’ big game in his return to Sacramento.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2

492344766 Its Football Friday: The Drive 10/27

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the second hour, Dave looked at some of the Week 8 NFL story lines. He also talked about Texans owner Bob McNair’s comment comparing NFL players to prison inmates, and Vlade Divac’s Twitter move that tied the Kings to DeMarcus Cousins in free agency next year. SB Nation Radio’s Sean Salisbury joined the show at the bottom of the hour to talk about ESPN’s decline over the last several years.

 

Listen to the whole hour here: 

 

HOUR 3

gettyimages 863241980 Its Football Friday: The Drive 10/27

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CBS Sports fantasy football expert Dave Richard joined the show at the top of the third hour. He took calls and answered listeners fantasy football questions.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

