Despite Judge’s Ruling, Man Gets Maximum Sentence For Sodomizing Toddler

(Photo by Fairfax Media via Getty Images)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) – A Southern California man who got less than the maximum sentence for sodomizing a 3-year-old girl has been told he’ll spend 25 years to life in prison.

The Orange County Register reports that a judge agreed Friday to delay re-sentencing for 22-year-old Kevin Rojano-Nieto until January but said he’ll receive the mandatory sentence.

Rojano-Nieto was convicted of molesting a relative in a Santa Ana garage in 2014.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Michael Marc Kelly said the mandatory sentence would be cruel and unusual because Rojano-Nieto had stopped the assault within seconds, was remorseful and wasn’t considered a true sexual predator or danger to society.

The judge gave Rojano-Nieto 10 years, sparking outrage and an unsuccessful effort to recall him.

An appeals court this year ordered Kelly to resentence him.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch