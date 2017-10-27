Boy, 11, Reported Missing From Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An 11-year-old boy has been reported missing, and now police are asking the public for help.

Jerimiah Berger was last seen on Thursday around 8 p.m. leaving his home in the 2600 block of Ensenada Way in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. He was with friends headed to an unknown destination.

Berger is described as 4 feet 3 inches tall, 80 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design on the front, blue jeans, and black Jordan tennis shoes.

Police think he could be in the Citrus Heights area with his friends.

If you know of Berger’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the police.