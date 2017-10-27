Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Chuck started the show talking about last night's Kings game, and DeMarcus Cousins return to Sacramento. Then Damien made the mistake of saying that he never saw the 1997 cinema classic Face/Off. The guys ended the hour finishing their thoughts about last night's Kings game, and the future of the Kings.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys started the show talking about last night's Thursday Night Football game and the huge hit that took out Joe Flacco. They debated whether Kiko Alonso's hit was dirty, and if there was anything he could've done differently. They also talked about the manager changes in MLB, and how the job has changed over the years.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys brought up the comments by Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, and the divide between the owners and players in the NFL. Next, the guys gave their "Friday Five" and talk about some of the games stories to pay attention to this weekend. The guys then ended the show with their pick for the NFL games this Sunday, and Game 3 tonight.

