The Rock Part 2: Back To Boogie: The Lo-Down – 10/27

Hour 1

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 26: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball against the Sacramento Kings on October 26, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Chuck started the show talking about last night’s Kings game, and DeMarcus Cousins return to Sacramento.  Then Damien made the mistake of saying that he never saw the 1997 cinema classic Face/Off.  The guys ended the hour finishing their thoughts about last night’s Kings game, and the future of the Kings.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens is helped up by Matt Skura #68 after taking a hard hit and leaving the game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys started the show talking about last night’s Thursday Night Football game and the huge hit that took out Joe Flacco.  They debated whether Kiko Alonso’s hit was dirty, and if there was anything he could’ve done differently.  They also talked about the manager changes in MLB, and how the job has changed over the years.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 14: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans looks on during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 14, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Texans won 13-9.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys brought up the comments by Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, and the divide between the owners and players in the NFL.  Next, the guys gave their “Friday Five” and talk about some of the games stories to pay attention to this weekend.  The guys then ended the show with their pick for the NFL games this Sunday, and Game 3 tonight.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

