UPDATE: Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Found Safe

Filed Under: girl, missing, Sacramento
Courtesy: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department

UPDATE 12:20 P.M. –

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said Jane and her dog have been found safe.

The Department wrote on Twitter just after 12 p.m. Saturday that Jane and her dog had been found unharmed and are back home.  They thanked all those who helped spread the word.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (CBS13) – An 11-year-old girl is missing Saturday in Sacramento County, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Jade was last seen around 7 a.m. near Elk Grove Florin and Calvine roads with her brown and white Chihuahua. Deputies say she was wearing a blue or gray sweatshirt with blue jeans and tan shoes.

If you see Jade, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department.

