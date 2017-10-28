Official: Actor Charlie Heaton Denied US Entry Over Drugs

Gurriel Banned 5 Games In 2018 For Racist Gesture At Darvish Yuli Gurriel of the Houston Astros was suspended Saturday for the first five games of next season for making a racist gesture at Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish during the World Series.

Oakland Raiders Week 8 Injury Report: Secondary Still Struggling To ReturnThe Oakland Raiders injury report for their upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills indicates that they will still be struggling to stop the pass as their secondary remains banged up and out of action.