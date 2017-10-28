UC Davis Holds Off Winless Cal Poly 31-28

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — UC Davis rode a big first quarter by Jake Maier to take a 21-point lead and then held on for a 31-28 win over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Maier completed his first 11 passes and had 202 yards and three touchdowns as the Aggies (4-4, 2-3 Big Sky Conference) scored TDs on their first three possessions.

Jared Mohamed, who ran for 143 yards and two TDs on 35 carries, scored on a 1-yard dive and Jake Jeffrey connected with Kyle Lewis for a 42-yard score to pull the Mustangs (0-8, 0-5) within 21-14.

Maier’s fourth scoring pass of the half — a 30-yarder to Aaron Moore — and a 31-yard field goal by Max O’Rourke put the Aggies up 31-14 at halftime.

The second half was all Cal Poly. Jeffrey found Broc Mortensen for an 18-yard score in the third quarter to pull within 10 and Mohamed made it 31-28 with a two-yard run with 58 seconds left in the game.

Jeffrey finished with 212 yards on 9-of-21 passing with two TDs for the Mustangs, who are 0-8 for the first time since the 1964 squad went 0-10.

UC Davis grabs the series lead 21-20-2.

Maier finished 33 of 43 for 459 yards.