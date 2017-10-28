UC Davis Holds Off Winless Cal Poly 31-28

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: UC Davis (69) Julian Bertero (OL) ad UC Davis (56) Will Martin (OL) during the college football game between UC Davis Aggies and San Diego State University Aztecs on September 02, 2017 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Tom Walko/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — UC Davis rode a big first quarter by Jake Maier to take a 21-point lead and then held on for a 31-28 win over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Maier completed his first 11 passes and had 202 yards and three touchdowns as the Aggies (4-4, 2-3 Big Sky Conference) scored TDs on their first three possessions.

Jared Mohamed, who ran for 143 yards and two TDs on 35 carries, scored on a 1-yard dive and Jake Jeffrey connected with Kyle Lewis for a 42-yard score to pull the Mustangs (0-8, 0-5) within 21-14.

Maier’s fourth scoring pass of the half — a 30-yarder to Aaron Moore — and a 31-yard field goal by Max O’Rourke put the Aggies up 31-14 at halftime.

The second half was all Cal Poly. Jeffrey found Broc Mortensen for an 18-yard score in the third quarter to pull within 10 and Mohamed made it 31-28 with a two-yard run with 58 seconds left in the game.

Jeffrey finished with 212 yards on 9-of-21 passing with two TDs for the Mustangs, who are 0-8 for the first time since the 1964 squad went 0-10.

UC Davis grabs the series lead 21-20-2.

Maier finished 33 of 43 for 459 yards.

