US Service Member Dies, 6 Crew Members Injured In Afghanistan Helicopter Crash

In this photograph taken on July 29, 2011 a US military Chinook helicopter lands at Forward Operating Base in Arghandab district southern Afghanistan. Thirty-one US special forces and seven Afghans died when the Taliban shot down their helicopter, officials said on August 6, 2011, the deadliest incident yet for foreign troops in a decade-long war. All were killed during an anti-Taliban operation late Friday when a rocket fired by the insurgents struck their Chinook helicopter in Wardak province, southwest of the capital Kabul, as they prepared to leave after a firefight. AFP PHOTO / ROMEO GACAD (Photo credit should read ROMEO GACAD/AFP/Getty Images)

