1 Killed, 1 Wounded In Shooting At Southern California Club

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting during a Halloween party at a Southern California nightclub.

Police in Westminster say responding officers found both victims lying near the entrance of the club around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

One man was pronounced dead at a hospital. The second victim had surgery and is expected to survive.

Westminster police say witnesses tell investigators the shooter ran away through the parking lot.

Detectives have not identified a possible motive or released a suspect description.

