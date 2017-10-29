CD: Sorry, But These Kings Won’t Win Many Games, Guys

Under 10 games have been played in the 2017-2018 season, I know this is the last thing you want to hear. I get it. Its been a lonnnnng time since this team was in the playoffs. Hell, its been a long time since this team was relevant past December. But the current Kings Administration shouldn’t be held accountable for the band-aid on a shotgun wound methodology of before.

At the time of this writing, the Kings are playing the Wizards at home….resting Zach Randolph and George Hill. Resting, in the 6th game of the season. Get used to it folks, as Dave Joerger and co embark on what is a true rebuild. For your consideration (in list form):

This is the right thing to do Despite what we may think, the rebuild didn’t happen until the Cousins trade You will probably see a different vet player rest each week The Kings will lose a lot of games The youth will get some early lessons

Think Troy Aikman or Peyton Manning’s rookie years. 1-15. Disasters, but no doubt valuable lessons they used their entire careers. What we will inevitably see with the youth getting more playing time (turnovers, frustration, hung heads) is precisely why the veterans are on the team. You want the Young Kings to build character, you do NOT want them to break spirit.

The basic plan, as best as I can see, is the following (in list form):

Get the youth experience Don’t break their spirit too much Figure out who is what Lose a lot of games Get another lottery pick to add to your young core Bring in Harry Giles next year, giving you two true rookies Siphon off George Hill + whatever to grab a replacement for that 2019 draft pick Philly owns

If you truly consider last February as the start of the rebuild, you’re looking at most likely 2020 to actually compete for a playoff spot. That’s two more seasons. That’s why the Kings extended Joerger and Vlade Divac, and timed all their vet contracts until that exact year. They may not want to publicly admit it, but this team won’t be truly competitive on a nightly basis for at least this season and next.

Its a tough pill to swallow. The most die-hard fans will likely still hold out hope, and that’s fine. Hey, stranger things have happened. But if you look at most franchises when they rebound, its usually a 3-4 year cycle. Look at Minnesota. Look at Philly.

Stay strong Kings fans, just like you always have been.