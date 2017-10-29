Marysville Police Investigating Homicide

(File photo. Credit: Thinkstock)

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (CBS13) – The Marysville Police Department is searching for three possible suspects after a man was killed by reported gunshot wounds.

Police say it happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday near the area of East 13th and Yuba Street.  When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering at least two gunshot wounds, one of which was to the face.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an emergency room, where he was later pronounced dead.

Marysville Police interviewed witnesses, and say that three men were seen fleeing from the scene right after the gunshots were heard.

Witnesses were not able to provide a description of the three men.  Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Marysville Police Department at (530) 749-3900.

The victim’s identification has not yet been released.

 

