One Person Dead Following Early Morning Stabbing In Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif (CBS13) – Stockton detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing after one person was killed and another critically injured early Sunday morning.
Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 1900 block of East Oak Street in Stockton’s Park District around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, officers found two victims with stab wounds. Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Police say one victim was later pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital, and the second victim remains in critical condition.
Police have not identified any suspects.