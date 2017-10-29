Pot Dispensary Guard Shoots At Robbers In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a security guard at a South Los Angeles marijuana dispensary opened fire on a group of robbers, striking one in the leg.

Investigators say several men trying to rob the business were confronted by the guard Saturday night.

The group fled when he started shooting. One suspect was hit and was hospitalized in stable condition.

The other men managed to get away. It’s not clear how many there were.

Detectives have made no arrests and have not released suspect descriptions.

