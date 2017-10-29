Win Your Copy Of WWE 2K18 With The Lo-Down!

WWE 2K18 is now out! WWE 2K18 takes you backstage, into the ring, and into the fight like never before! Brawl online, fight with rivals backstage, in the ring, in the crowd, anywhere! Play the most complete WWE game yet!

WWE 2K18 and cover star Seth Rollins challenge you to #BeLikeNoOne with the most comprehensive Creation Suite yet! WWE 2K18 delivers the largest roster in WWE gaming history! Including Superstars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Undertaker! Experience an all-new MyCareer experience! Work your way through the Performance Center, NXT and the WWE main roster, with a new free-roaming backstage area, and the freedom to choose your path like never before.

WWE 2K18 is back in action with an all new graphics engine! Blurring the line between videogames and reality. The People’s Champ, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is mixing the Executive Sountrack Producer for WWE 2K18. Listen to the beats that have inspired the Rock on his journey to greatness. Listen on Apple Music. Get in the action! Step into the ring and experience the most realistic WWE game to date!

