SEEN ON CBS13: Sac State Helps Amputees With Free Therapy Clinic | Parents Warned To Check For Marijuana Edibles Packaged As Candy
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

CD: The Dodgers Are Just One Loss Away From Blowing A 1-0 Lead

Salt level: HIGH
Filed Under: Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers

In case anyone forgot, I just wanted to remind you.

Salty Giants fan here. My two favorite baseball teams are the San Francisco Giants, and whoever is playing the Los Angeles Dodgers. So that means that for the remainder of the week, I’m a huge Houston Astros fan.

Let’s be clear: LA sucks. There’s little to nothing redeeming about it. Almost all their fans suck. Fair-weather, bandwagon, water-stealing fans. Laker/Dodger whatever. They’re all the same. You can literally tell most LA sports fans by the vacant, 1000 yard stare look they have. Just waiting to see which bandwagon to jump on, which car flag to fly, which inning they need to leave to beat the traffic on the 405. That’s right, I said “The 405”, because they even refer to their dumb highways all dumbly like that.

So yeah, I hope Kershaw and Roberts and even that Game of Thronesy bearded ginger wonder hitter they have go down in a big ball of flames to the Astros. Just don’t ask for our water to put out the flames.

More from The Drive With Carmichael Dave
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch