Hour 1

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 29: Jose Altuve #27 and Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros celebrate after a two-run home run by Carlos Correa #1 (not pictured) during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason started the show talking about last night’s crazy World Series game.  The guys also talked about the Kings terrible game against the Wizards last night.  This led to a longer talk about what the Kings season is going to look like this season, and how long it will take the team to improve.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the Raiders loss in Buffalo yesterday, and ask if the Raiders season is done, and is Jack Del Rio coaching for his job?  Next, the guys went over their best and worst from over the weekend.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tim Hudson #17 of the San Francisco Giants returns to the dugout after being relieved during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum on September 26, 2015 in Oakland, California.

(Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the Jason and Damien finished up their best and worst from the weekend, and talked about the scuffle in Oakland between the Warriors and Wizards.  Tim Hudson, former Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants  joined the show to talk about the World Series, and his foundation.  They also talked about Andrew Luck’s newest setback, and when he will comeback to the Colts.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

 

 

