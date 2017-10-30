Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason started the show talking about last night's crazy World Series game. The guys also talked about the Kings terrible game against the Wizards last night. This led to a longer talk about what the Kings season is going to look like this season, and how long it will take the team to improve.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the Raiders loss in Buffalo yesterday, and ask if the Raiders season is done, and is Jack Del Rio coaching for his job? Next, the guys went over their best and worst from over the weekend.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the Jason and Damien finished up their best and worst from the weekend, and talked about the scuffle in Oakland between the Warriors and Wizards. Tim Hudson, former Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants joined the show to talk about the World Series, and his foundation. They also talked about Andrew Luck's newest setback, and when he will comeback to the Colts.

