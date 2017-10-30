Person Killed In Highway 12 Crash East Of Lodi

LODI (CBS13) – A crash east of Lodi has turned fatal Monday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the scene is on eastbound Highway 12, east of Guard Road. The driver of a big rig tells officers that, a little after 4:30 a.m., he had crossed into the westbound lanes.

Significant backup on Highway 12…CHP on scene of a fatal accident near Guard Road. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/u96xryxpaS — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) October 30, 2017

The driver crossed back into his lane to avoid hitting a car head-on, but instead lost control and started swerving in between lanes.

The big rig, which was hauling two trunk beds full of walnuts, ended up crash into a car heading west head-on.

Officers say the driver of the other car did not survive the crash. His identity has not been released.

Hwy 12 closed in both directions at Guard Rd. Use Hwy 4 to cross the delta. No estimated time of reopening. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/9bWvDRKoQ1 — Tina & Courtney (@GoodDayTraffic) October 30, 2017

Officers say that the rig spilled walnuts all over the car and the road when it flipped over. There is no estimated time as to when the entire area will be cleared.