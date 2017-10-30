Person Killed In Highway 12 Crash East Of Lodi

Filed Under: Lodi, san joaquin county

LODI (CBS13) – A crash east of Lodi has turned fatal Monday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the scene is on eastbound Highway 12, east of Guard Road. The driver of a big rig tells officers that, a little after 4:30 a.m., he had crossed into the westbound lanes.

The driver crossed back into his lane to avoid hitting a car head-on, but instead lost control and started swerving in between lanes.

The big rig, which was hauling two trunk beds full of walnuts, ended up crash into a car heading west head-on.

Officers say the driver of the other car did not survive the crash. His identity has not been released.

Officers say that the rig spilled walnuts all over the car and the road when it flipped over. There is no estimated time as to when the entire area will be cleared.

