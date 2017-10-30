3 Ponderosa High Students Infected With Viral Meningitis

SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) – Health officials say three high school students in El Dorado County have been infected with viral meningitis.
The El Dorado Union High School Districts says the three teens are students at Ponderosa High School. Health officials are now taking a look at where the kids traveled in the school and are working to inspect those areas.
Extra cleaning is now underway at the school, as part of the protocol of dealing with viral meningitis cases. Parents are being asked to remind their kids to always wash their hands and avoid sharing water bottles.
District and health officials are monitoring the situation.