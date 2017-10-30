Report: 49ers’ Solomon Thomas To Avoid Surgery On Knee Injury

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
During the San Francisco 49ers’ 33-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, DE Solomon Thomas suffered a low-grade MCL sprain.
According to NFL analyst Ian Rapoport, Thomas will not require surgery but will miss limited time.
Thomas exited in the second half of the loss with the injury. He joined tackle Joe Staley (eye), receiver Pierre Gascon (neck), tackle Garry Gilliam (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward (broken forearm) on the sidelines.
The 49ers are now 0-8 for the season.