Report: 49ers’ Solomon Thomas To Avoid Surgery On Knee Injury

Sacramento Mutual Housing Honored CEO Rachel IskowOn October 26th at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria, downtown Sacramento was an evening to honor 24 years of Rachel Iskow’s leadership as CEO of Sacramento Mutual Housing California. The event “Preserving Our Legacy” also gave attendees the opportunity to bid on silent auction items and to learn more about Mutual Housing’s commitment to affordable homes. The evening also marked the inauguration of the Visionaries Legacy Fund. Established in honor of the pioneering visionaries who built Mutual Housing’s strong foundation.