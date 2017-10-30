HOUR 1

Dave kicked the show off with a look back at Game 5 of the World Series. He also discussed the Kings loss to the Wizards and the Raiders loss in Buffalo.

HOUR 2

In the second hour, Dave talked about the Raiders chances to make the playoffs, and some other big NFL story lines. He also took calls about the Kings rebuild and talked about the value of the growing pains the Kings are going through.

HOUR 3

Hour 3 was dedicated to looking back at the Kings loss to the Wizards, and looking ahead to where this team is going in the future. Grant Napear hopped on the show at the bottom of the hour.

