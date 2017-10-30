Monday's Forecast | Breakdown Of Calories, Fat & Sugar In Halloween Candy FavoritesHusband, Wife Who Survived Las Vegas Massacre Shooting Die In Car Crash 15 Days Later | Officials Warn Of Pot Edibles Being Given Out As Candy

The Kings are rebuilding again, but for real this time: The Drive – 10/30

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 29: Jose Altuve #27 and Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros celebrate after a two-run home run by Carlos Correa #1 (not pictured) during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Dave kicked the show off with a look back at Game 5 of the World Series. He also discussed the Kings loss to the Wizards and the Raiders loss in Buffalo.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

gettyimages 867851274 The Kings are rebuilding again, but for real this time: The Drive 10/30

In the second hour, Dave talked about the Raiders chances to make the playoffs, and some other big NFL story lines. He also took calls about the Kings rebuild and talked about the value of the growing pains the Kings are going through.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 18: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets during the game on October 18, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Hour 3 was dedicated to looking back at the Kings loss to the Wizards, and looking ahead to where this team is going in the future. Grant Napear hopped on the show at the bottom of the hour.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

