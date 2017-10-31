A Rookie Convention; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie- 10/30

Hour 1

The Sacramento Kings took another lost and this time it looked to be the worst loss of the early season. Listen as Gran and Doug discuss the loss vs the Wizards, the starers getting outplayed, how good Bogdan Bogdanovic looked and how great the World Series game 5 was last night.

Hour 2

In hour two the NFL on Fox’s Charles Davis joined the Grant and Doug for his weekly appearance on the show. Hear Charles talk to the fellas about the Eagles playing well, especially on defense, how much the 49ers are struggling due to injuries, his thoughts on the Seahawks getting Duane Brown from the Texans and how they are a different team then we have come to expect them to be.