Fill Up Today, Gas Tax Goes Into Effect Tomorrow

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gov. Jerry Brown’s new gas tax kicks-in tomorrow, Nov. 1.

On Monday, Some Republican lawmakers and angry drivers turned out in Chico to support a plan of action to repeal the tax hike.

Drivers will be paying 12 cents more per gallon of gas in taxes. Diesel is also going to see a hike in 20 cents per gallon in taxes.

Gov. Brown says will be used to raise $5.2 billion annually to fix state and local roads.

Higher license fees and a value-based car fee are also a part of the tax.

