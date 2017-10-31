Fill Up Today, Gas Tax Goes Into Effect Tomorrow

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gov. Jerry Brown’s new gas tax kicks-in tomorrow, Nov. 1.
On Monday, Some Republican lawmakers and angry drivers turned out in Chico to support a plan of action to repeal the tax hike.
Drivers will be paying 12 cents more per gallon of gas in taxes. Diesel is also going to see a hike in 20 cents per gallon in taxes.
Gov. Brown says will be used to raise $5.2 billion annually to fix state and local roads.
Higher license fees and a value-based car fee are also a part of the tax.