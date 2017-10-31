Colin Kaepernick Is Expecting To Be Contracted Soon

According to Bleacher Report Colin Kaepernick’s attorney Mark Geragos said on Tuesday that he expects Kaepernick to be signed within the next 10 days.

As he appeared on the The Adam Carolla Show, Geragos gave this response when he was asked what he believes will be in-store for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

“I think within the next 10 days somebody will sign him,” he said. “I think somebody’s gonna sign him. I think the NFL has to come to their senses, and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.”

Kaepernick withdrew from his contract with the 49ers last March and was hoping to find another team to sign him after conflict occurred involving his anthem protest against racial discrimination and police injustice.

Earlier this month Kaepernick filed a collusion lawsuit against NFL owners after not being able to get a team to sign him during offseason, but all of that may change within the next few days.

