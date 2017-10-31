Suspect Who Walked Away From Folsom State Prison Facility Captured

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – An inmate who walked away from a Folsom State Prison facility last week is back behind bars.

On Tuesday, in the area of Coloma Road and Rossmoor Drive in Rancho Cordova, someone recognized escaped inmate Todd Willis from his mug shot and called 911.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies and officers from the Rancho Cordova Police department responded to the scene. When they made contact with Willis he reportedly tried to run away but was caught and engaged with officers in a “violent struggle,” according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Willis was treated at the hospital for minor injuries he received in the scuffle and transported back to the custody of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Willis reportedly disappeared from the prison’s minimum security housing facility before 8 a.m. on Thursday. A relative confirmed Willis is the so-called “Jelly Belly bandit” who robbed a store at the Folsom Premium Outlets back in 2010.

Investigators say while it doesn’t happen often, low-risk inmates in this facility can escape.

“It’s always concerning any time any inmate exits our presence, so being a walkaway, we are always concerned,” said Capt. Joseph Tuggle with Folsom State Prison.

