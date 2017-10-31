Father Of Baby Justice Pleads No Contest To Charges In Newborn’s Death

WOODLAND (CBS13) – The father of Baby Justice has pleaded no contest for his alleged role in his infant son’s death.

Frank Rees, 31, was facing involuntary manslaughter and other charges after his son’s body was found in a wooded slough near knights landing back in February 2015.

Jury selection began this week and opening statements were expected to begin on Wednesday.

Tuesday, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced that Rees had pleaded no contest to charges of abusing or endangering the health of a child, involuntary manslaughter, and administering a controlled substance.

Baby Justice, who was just 19 days old, died of hypothermia in a Yolo County slough in Feb. 2015.

The newborn’s mother, Samantha Green, was convicted last year of murder for Justice’s death.

The DA’s office say Rees will serve six years in prison as part of the plea deal.