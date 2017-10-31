Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason started the show talking about some of the moves made prior to the NFL Trade Deadline. They also talked about what the Patriots are going to do at quarterback with Brady getting older, and the team trading backup quarterbacks. They also talked about Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension, and if he will actually serve the suspension. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys break down the NFC with “One Small Thought.” Next, the guys go over their winners and losers from Week 8 in the NFL. They also talked some College Football and gave their predictions for the College Football Playoffs. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the Final hour of the Lo-Down Steve Berman, Bay Area Sports Guy, joins the show to talk about the Jimmy Garoppolo trade to the 49ers, and what the Niners future looks like. The guys also gave their predictions for tonight’s World Series game and if the series ends tonight. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.