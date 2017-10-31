WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

“He’s Still Freaking 40”: The Lo-Down – 10/31

Hour 1

gettyimages 623053936 e1509476726345 Hes Still Freaking 40: The Lo Down 10/31

Credit: Jim Rogash/Getty Images

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason started the show talking about some of the moves made prior to the NFL Trade Deadline.  They also talked about what the Patriots are going to do at quarterback with Brady getting older, and the team trading backup quarterbacks.  They also talked about Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension, and if he will actually serve the suspension. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks during a press conference after the Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.

(Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys break down the NFC with “One Small Thought.”  Next, the guys go over their winners and losers from Week 8 in the NFL.  They also talked some College Football and gave their predictions for the College Football Playoffs.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines during their NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In the Final hour of the Lo-Down Steve Berman, Bay Area Sports Guy, joins the show to talk about the Jimmy Garoppolo trade to the 49ers, and what the Niners future looks like.  The guys also gave their predictions for tonight’s World Series game and if the series ends tonight.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

