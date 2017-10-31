Jets Acquire CB Rashard Robinson From 49ers For Draft Pick

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) – The New York Jets have acquired cornerback Rashard Robinson from the San Francisco 49ers for a pick in next year’s draft.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that New York traded a fifth-rounder to San Francisco on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team announced specifics of the pick involved in the trade.

Robinson was a fourth-round draft pick last year out of LSU. He had 61 tackles, two interceptions, 15 passes defensed, a forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 22 games with the 49ers.

It was unclear if Robinson would be available for the Jets’ game Thursday night against Buffalo. He provides depth – and a potential starter – for New York.

Morris Claiborne is dealing with a sore foot and Buster Skrine is in the league’s concussion protocol.

