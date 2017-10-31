Riverbank Home For Sale Goes Up In Smoke

RIVERBANK (CBS13) – A house up for sale went up in flames early Tuesday morning.
The fire happened off High Street in Riverbank near the Stanislaus River. Crews got to the scene a little after 4 a.m. and found smoke billowing from the house.
Firefighters say the home is empty and this is the second time in as many days that this house has caught fire.
The roof of the home eventually collapsed during the fire.
No injuries reported and an investigation into what exactly caused the fire is underway.