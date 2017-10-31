Dad Holds Teacher Hostage Inside Classroom At Riverside Elementary School

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA/AP) — Police responded Tuesday to a barricade situation at a Riverside elementary school involving a parent, authorities said.

Castle View Elementary School in Riverside was evacuated shortly after 11 a.m. after a male parent was barricaded inside a classroom with another parent, according to police.

It’s unknown if the man is armed.

Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback said he believes a male parent was holding a teacher or other school staffer hostage. He says it’s not known if the parent has a weapon.

The school was evacuated and the area where the barricade was occurring has been isolated.

